Verify with district health office if suspicious about Covid-19 checks, Dr Noor Hisham says after impostor allegation

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Members of the public can contact their local district health office or even the police to check the validity of public health official carrying out Covid-19 monitoring in their neighbourhoods.

“For verification, we need cooperation from both sides, the first is the residents, if the residents suspect or are unsure that there are (Ministry of Health) officers coming to their house, they can contact their (respective) district health office for confirmation, or even contacting the police.

“But for MOH personnel, they also need to wear designated attire and bring along their authority card and we encourage them to follow the rules set by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham’s recommendations came after allegations on social media that three persons claiming to be Ministry of Health personnel without wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), were spotted at trying to break into a house in Shah Alam.

Dr Noor Hisham said the matter has been resolved, and he clarified that those men were in fact public health officials conducting Covid-19 patients under investigation monitoring, and were not criminals.

In a press statement today, Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib also confirmed that trio were genuine staff with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said investigations revealed that the incident which took place in Bukit Subang yesterday was a misunderstanding between the complainant and ministry personnel present at the complainant’s house.

The footage captured on a surveillance camera was accompanied by a caption claiming that the van’s plate number was registered to a Perodua Myvi; the public was urged not to allow anyone entry into their homes, even if they were in full PPE.

Baharudin said the vehicle registration number that went viral on social media was fake.

Following the incident, Baharudin said the ministry subsequently lodged a police report today and confirmed its officials at the said location for the purpose of monitoring under-investigation Covid-19 patients at 2pm on June 14.