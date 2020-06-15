Sports and recreational complexes in Sarawak to open June 17, says minister

Sarawak Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the move was in line with the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 8, to revive sporting activities and encourage a healthy lifestyle among the people. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 15 — All sports and recreational facilities under the supervision of the Sarawak state government will be reopened to the public beginning June 17.

Sarawak Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the move was in line with the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 8, to revive sporting activities and encourage a healthy lifestyle among the people.

“The community, especially sports enthusiasts can use the public and private facilities, but are subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the state government,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting with the sports development officers from the Sarawak State Sports Council here today.

He added that the state government would be using a refined version of the SOP and guidelines provided by the National Sports Council and the Health Ministry to suit the sports and recreational activities in Sarawak.

The reopening of the sector, he said, could help those involved in the sports, recreation and health industries to revive their income opportunities, besides providing a boost to the sporting community and athletes. — Bernama