Spike in migrants entering Johor expected following RMCO, says Johor police chief

JOHOR BARU, June 15 — The authorities have expected an increase in the entry of migrants to Johor following the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which saw more sectors of the economy starting to reopen.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the scenario was based on several failed attempts by migrants recently via various operations carried out.

“Yesterday, there was an attempt to smuggle in 20 migrants but it was foiled by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the armed forces as well as police.

“We apprehended them at their landing site near a plantation in Kota Tinggi. It was found there were attempts to sneak in almost every day and week.

“However, they are facing difficulties as we have arrested 95 per cent of the agents on land and sea as well as the transporters on the east coast of Johor for movements to and from Batam and Bintan, Indonesia. At the same time, surveillance in Indonesian waters has also been tightened,” he told reporters here today.

On June 7, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that RMCO would be implemented from June 10 to August 31 to replace the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Following the announcement, more relaxation was allowed as almost all social, educational, religious and business activities would be resuming in stages in full compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP). — Bernama