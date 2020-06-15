Senior minister: Malaysians coming home from abroad encouraged to undergo Covid-19 testing before returning

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government is concerned as more people will return back to the country when flight schedules pick up and Malaysians returning simultaneously will have to wait a long time for their swab tests to be done at the airports. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that Malaysians returning from abroad should get a Covid-19 test done before returning back to the country.

He said this can avoid long queues and congestion at airports when they arrive.

“The Cabinet has been discussing the issue of congestion at airports due to Covid-19 swab tests and screenings being done.

“We are concerned as more people will return back to the country when flight schedules pick up and Malaysians returning simultaneously will have to wait a long time for their swab tests to be done and if they can’t get it done on the same day they will have to be sent to the quarantine centres.

“As such one of the choices for them to avoid this long wait at airports is to screen themselves before returning. You must do a swab test overseas at least three days before returning, have a certificate showing they are negative for Covid-19,” Ismail said.

He explained that once they return all they need to do is show the certificate and they will be allowed to return and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

Yesterday, 212 Malaysians arrived at KLIA from Singapore, Qatar, Hong Kong and China. All were required to undergo mandatory quarantining at home for 14 days and they must download the MySejahtera app so the government can monitor their movements.

Apart from that, they will be given a wrist band to indicate they are under home quarantine.

“Anyone who is found to break the home quarantine rule will be dealt with by the authorities,” Ismail reminded.