Ismail Sabri: SOPs for Malaysia’s tourism sub-sectors such as MICE and wellness centres approved in principle, pending NSC’s nod

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Special Ministerial Committee has approved in principle the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the resumption of businesses in tourism sub-sectors, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

These include spa, wellness centres and reflexology premises.

It also includes Meeting, Incentives, Convention and Exhibitions (MICE) industry as well as the trade and travel fest within the country.

However, Ismail Sabri said the SOP tabled by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry that was scrutinised today must still be brought to the National Security Council (NSC) for its approval.

“So we have not given official approval yet because the said activities are listed under the prohibited list of activities for now,” he said in a press conference here.

Under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) that began on June 10, reflexology and massage activities in a health and beauty establishment remain prohibited.

Also prohibited were any activities that require crowds to gather in numbers detrimental to safe social distancing and other measures required by the Health director-general as part of Malaysia’s effort to contain Covid-19.