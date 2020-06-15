Ismail Sabri: All FT mosques, suraus not in Covid-19 hotspots may resume normal operations

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri he stressed that mosques and suraus elsewhere were still limited to a third of their maximum capacities to maintain safe social distancing while those in Covid-19 hotspots must remain closed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Authorities have decided to permit mosques and suraus (prayer halls) outside of Covid-19 red zones in the Federal Territories to restart their normal operations, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The senior minister said this was due to strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) observed at mosques already operating.

However, he stressed that mosques and suraus elsewhere were still limited to a third of their maximum capacities to maintain safe social distancing while those in Covid-19 hotspots must remain closed.

“Seeing as adherence to SOPs has been very good, the special Cabinet meeting today decided to allow all mosques and suraus in the Federal Territories, except for those in red zones, to operate as usual.

“As for mosques and suraus in other states they are still bound by the state governments rules. At the moment the SOP is to allow these venues to operate at only one third capacity and this is still the SOP for now,” said Ismail today during his daily Covid-19 briefings.

Ismail also said the National Unity and Integration Department has discussed with 16 religious bodies about the resuming operations at non-Muslim houses of worship.

He said they have agreed to allow 5,230 places of worship nationwide to operate with limitations.

“These places of worship can operate on the days and times that they did before the movement control order but only one third capacity of the venue can be used.

“These places are also under the jurisdiction of the state government but they must adhere to the new SOPs, take temperature checks and we encourage them to use the MySejahtera app or give their details manually,” explained Ismail.

Mosque or surau committee may appoint volunteers among mosque-goers to control the movement of the congregation.

A rotation system or any other appropriate method deemed suitable to the mosque or surau committee can be used to allow other mosque-goers to attend.