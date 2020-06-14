Covid-19: Youth and Sports Ministry yet to apply for Malaysian athletes to go abroad, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government would look into the matter after the applications have been submitted to the Immigration Department. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has yet to submit any applications for athletes representing the country to participate in competitions overseas, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government would look into the matter after the applications have been submitted to the Immigration Department.

As of now, he said the policy of not allowing Malaysians to travel abroad for any reason was still in place.

“It is on a case-by-case basis, where the application must be made at the Immigration Department. Likewise, with foreigners who wish to enter the country, we still maintain the same policy.

“Only certain groups are allowed such as diplomats, ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ programme participants and so on,” he said during his daily press conference here today.

Citing Japan’s firm stance in postponing the 2020 Olympics, he said Malaysia had taken a similar approach of not allowing foreign athletes into our country.

When commenting on the relaxation of rules on interstate travel, the Bera MP said his journey back to his constituency yesterday was smooth, although there were now more vehicles on major highways.

He also expressed satisfaction with the compliance of traders and the public with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government, while stopping at the rest and recuperation (R&R) area in Ranchang.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri advised those heading back to the city from their hometowns to begin work tomorrow to be careful on the road and comply with the SOP while stopping at R&Rs.

On protecting the country’s borders from the entry of illegal immigrants in preventing crime and the spread of Covid-19, Ismail Sabri said the police had conducted 67 roadblocks and inspected 48,460 vehicles yesterday, mainly along backdoor routes.

The police detained 20 foreigners at the roadblocks under the operation codenamed ‘Ops Benteng’, he said, adding that the government would take decisive action against anyone trying to enter the country illegally.

Ismail Sabri also advised the public to appreciate and safeguard the relaxation of rules granted during the Restoration movement control order (RMCO) and remain compliant with the set SOPs.

On recent news over the lack of social distancing at Zoo Negara, Ismail Sabri said he had spoken to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador over the matter, and the latter told him an SOP compliance team would be sent there to monitor the situation.

“The zoo is a popular place, especially to bring children for a day out, but the SOP must be obeyed because if there is a Covid-19 case at Zoo Negara due to the failure to comply with the SOP, the zoo may be closed again,” he said, adding that self-control among the people was crucial to curb new Covid-19 infections or clusters in public areas. — Bernama