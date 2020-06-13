RMCO: Smooth traffic flow all over Malaysia, says Bukit Aman

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Shah Alam during the second day of the conditional movement control order May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Traffic flow was generally smooth and under control, along major highways and main roads across the country today, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said.

He said no severe congestion was reported.

“Traffic flow from the Klang Valley to the north, south and east were under control.

“I think the excitement to balik kampung had died down, it is not like the usual mad rush you see, one or two days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said in a statement here today.

He said people were probably more cautious in their travel plans and were afraid to get caught in traffic jams.

Nevertheless, he said, teams such as the ‘Jammed Squad’ would always be on standby to assist the highway concessionaires should there be any road congestion.

Earlier a check by Bernama around the capital city and along major highways, with the PDRM Air Wing Unit (PGU) this morning, saw no traffic congestion at main exit roads and toll plazas.

There were also not many people or vehicles seen at the rest and recreational (R&R) areas

PGU operation commander Supt Mohd Fairuz Jamil said traffic flow was smooth though there had been an increase in vehicles especially to the north and south but eastbound, traffic was less busy.

“Most probably some have already returned home earlier in stages, or have chosen to wait for the Aidiladha celebration instead,” he said.

Meanwhile, owner of a petrol station located on the East Coast Highway (LPT), Datuk Khairul Amilia Kholi said people had started on their return trip since yesterday (Friday).

He said traffic along the main roads was heavy until dawn today and many had stopped to rest or fill up petrol, causing quite a congestion at his petrol station. — Bernama