Senior minister warns of stern action against foreigners caught using fake MyKads

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — There is no escape for immigrants using fake MyKad as the authorities are continuing with operations to weed them out, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said that under the Op Benteng launched during the movement control order (MCO) and now extended into the recovery movement control order (RMCO), enforcement against foreigners had been intensified, including those using forged MyKad.

“As I said, our action to arrest illegal immigrants includes cracking down on those who tried to legalise their entry into the country by using forged identification documents.

“Op Benteng will continue and firm action will be taken if anyone is caught using cloned (identification) cards and the like,” he said at a daily press conference on the RMCO here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that police arrested eight Indonesians who tried to apply for factory jobs using fake MyKad.

Investigations showed that the Indonesians had bought the MyKad from several individuals for between RM200 and RM300 last year. — Bernama