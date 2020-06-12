Covid-19: Communications Ministry preparing SOP for hosting of exhibitions, live events

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Pahang Broadcasting Department’s office in Kuantan June 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 12 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) so that the hosting of exhibitions and live events can resume in closed areas, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He, however, said that such exhibitions and live events should not involve the presence of huge crowds as it would be difficult to practise social distancing.

He said that once refined, the SOP would be presented to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (MKN) to ensure that full compliance would not lead to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“We have suggested that, for now, the business-to-business (B2B) type of exhibitions be organised as they are generally held indoors and involves only those who are experts in the field.

“Be reminded that when the SOP is approved, it doesn’t mean exhibitions will continue to be held because preparations to organise such events take a few months, but what is important is that we have an indicator on the dates,” he told reporters after visiting the Pahang Broadcasting Department today. — Bernama