BNM announces new deputy governor, assistant governor appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has announced that the Finance Ministry has approved the appointment of Marzunisham Omar as deputy governor for a three-year term effective June 15, 2020.

In a statement today, the central bank said as deputy governor, Marzunisham will oversee the full breadth of the bank’s corporate management, which includes currency and finance, digital and technology, human capital and corporate services.

He will also be the deputy governor in-charge of the financial intelligence and enforcement department.

“Marzunisham will be a member of the bank’s board of directors and continue to serve on various committees of the bank. These include the management committee, monetary policy committee, financial stability committee and reserve management committee,” said BNM.

The central bank said Marzunisham will also chair the National Coordination Committee to Counter Money Laundering.

Marzunisham joined BNM in 1993 and holds a Master’s degree and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge, the United Kingdom (UK). He has 27 years of experience across various functions of central banking.

BNM also announced the appointment of Norhana Endut as assistant governor, who will be responsible for the economics, monetary policy, data management and statistics departments as well as international departments.

Prior to her appointment, Norhana served in the economics and monetary policy departments.

She holds a PhD and a Master’s degree in economics from Washington University in St. Louis, the United States and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Warwick, the UK. — Bernama