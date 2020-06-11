Health DG: No need for Covid-19 screening on Chow Kit traders as area declared green zone

People queue up to be tested for Covid-19 at Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today said it will not conduct any Covid-19 screening for Chow Kit traders as the area has been declared as green zone.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the previous screening exercises done in the Chow Kit market was an effort to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

“If there are traders or individuals (from the area) that are keen to be screened, they can do so at private laboratories.

“MOH will not conduct any more screenings. We will only do so as part of a targeted approach on all people regardless of locals or foreigners if the area has an outbreak,” he said during his daily Covid-19 media briefing today.

In May, the Chow Kit wet market topped the active Covid-19 clusters in the country at that time with double-digit infections.

Dr Noor Hisham said screenings will not be conducted in a particular area after the infection cycle ends.

He stressed that MOH screenings will only be conducted in an area as part of their targeted approach for certain group.

During its peak, MOH in its effort to reduce the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia via Active Case Detection and targeted approach carried out detection, screening and testing of high-risk target groups.

The approach produced encouraging outcomes with more patients recovering from the infection and the number of new cases declining.