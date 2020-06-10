Police to start using preventive detention powers against people smugglers

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police have decided to take more stern actions by investigating people-smuggling syndicates under Sosma. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today that the police will begin invoking the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 or Sosma against people-smuggling syndicates.

Huzir said this decision to use the law allowing detention without trial was made as previous offenders were found to have resumed their smuggling activities after they served their sentences.

“Looking at how previous punishments were not able to stop these syndicate members from resuming smuggling activities, we have decided to take more stern actions by investigating the offenders under Sosma,” said Huzir during a press conference.

When it was introduced during the Barisan Nasional administration, Sosma had been presented as a law that dealt specifically with terrorism.

MORE TO COME