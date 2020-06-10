Labuan residents, Sabahans exempted from undergoing Covid-19 swab test, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the exemption was made after the state government today relaxed travel access to Sabah by air and sea. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — Civil servants, private sector workers, residents of the Federal Territory of Labuan and Sabahans are exempted from undergoing Covid-19 swab tests upon entering the state.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the exemption was made after the state government today relaxed travel access to Sabah by air and sea.

However, those who are not Sabahans and not Malaysian citizens are required to comply with the regulations set by the State Authority.

“Among them are submissions of work and other valid passes on arrival in Sabah,” he said in a statement, here, today. — Bernama