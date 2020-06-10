Ismail Sabri: Military to continue helping police watch roads under RMCO

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that while roadblocks have been discontinued under the phase, the armed forces still have a role to play in the joint task force to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures to flatten the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The armed forces will continue to assist the police with traffic control nationwide in the new phase of the movement control order starting today until August 31, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified.

He said that while roadblocks have been discontinued under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase, the armed forces still have a role to play in the joint task force to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures to flatten the spread of Covid-19.

“The task force members will not be required to man roadblocks anymore, but to focus on SOP compliance instead.

“So, the armed forces will continue with the police for this,” he replied to a question on the role of armed forces personnel in RMCO during his daily security briefing this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said other agencies to be deployed include the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the Civil Defence Force.