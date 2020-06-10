Ismail Sabri: Checks by CIDB showed 11 construction sites breached Covid-19 SOP

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today revealed that a total of 11 construction sites nationwide were found to have breached the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO).

He said authorities had already ordered one of the construction sites to be closed after Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) conducted checks on 179 construction sites in Malaysia yesterday, involving 176 enforcement personnel.

“The inspections also found 111 of the construction sites to be in compliance with all SOPs,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily security briefing today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 56 construction sites were not in operation.

“The overall cumulative number of construction sites inspected by CIDB was 7,262 nationwide with 328 found to be non-compliant with the SOP and 13 of which have been ordered closed to date,” he said.

On May 25, it was reported that the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected a new Covid-19 cluster at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur after 44 cases were reported.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said studies show that the infection was most probably due to the foreign workers staying in confined or cramped spaces.