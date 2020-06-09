MAHB assures travellers all its airports well-prepared for RMCO

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the much improved situation in the country with regard to the Covid-19 infection, recovery and management, as well as the easing of restrictions, is expected to result in a travel surge compared to the previous months. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has assured travellers that all its airports are safe and well-prepared for the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which sets the stage for the reopening of domestic tourism, as well as flights.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the much improved situation in the country with regard to the Covid-19 infection, recovery and management, as well as the easing of restrictions, is expected to result in a travel surge compared to the previous months.

“Our main aim is to facilitate a safe and welcoming passenger flow for both departing and arriving guests.

“From focusing on strict social distancing measures to ensuring the availability of personal protection equipment, we serve to complement our airline partners’ new safety protocols as well,” he said in a statement today.

According to MAHB, passengers will also be additionally protected on the health and safety aspects, as they can look forward to a contactless airport experience with the implementation of facial recognition technology, contactless security screening at check-points and sneeze guard protectors at counters.

“Our on-ground safety compliance officers will also patrol the terminals to ensure social distancing is practised responsibly by passengers at all times,” it said.

Meanwhile, the airport operator said it was working closely with its retailers not only by ensuring a sanitised environment but also urging the full adoption of electronic payments via mobile payment applications.

“We are supporting our retail partners in reopening their stores in a safe manner. On top of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on sanitisation and temperature checking, outlet layouts are also changed for social distancing enforcement,” said Mohd Shukrie.

To further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of disinfection exercises, Mohd Shukrie said currently, the specially formed Covid-19 committee, comprising airport management, government agencies and related stakeholders, is looking at adopting the automation and ultraviolet (UV) light technologies that will be installed at passenger heavy areas, such as washrooms, and baggage reclaim and immigration clearance counters.

“The UV light robot, on the other hand, will be mobilised at public areas to ensure thorough disinfection is carried out throughout the terminal,” he added.

Currently, MAHB manages and operates 39 airports in Malaysia and one international airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 39 airports in Malaysia comprise five international airports, 16 domestic airports and 18 Short Take-Off and Landing Ports (STOLports). — Bernama