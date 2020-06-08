Success in flattening Covid-19 curve must be maintained with new norms, says Lee Lam Thye

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the success in flattening the curve of Covid-19 pandemic in the country to a great extent must be followed by making the new norms as the way of life and culture.― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The government’s Health Ministry (MOH) and Ministry of Home Affairs have done well so far in terms of balancing the economic survival and public health, said Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

The Alliance for Safe Community chairman said the success in flattening the curve of Covid-19 pandemic in the country to a great extent must be followed by making the new norms as the way of life and culture.

He said though, on domestic tourism, Malaysians are encouraged to travel locally, provided always abiding by the new norms for self and fellow travellers’ safety.

He also stressed that in the coming days the parents need to seriously consider and monitor the long-term impact on children’s education under the new normal.

“The government has to provide more resources and allocations to give prompt psychological support to those in need,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Lee said the reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country and government decision to introduce Recovery movement control order (RMCO) that will be in force this Wednesday (June 10) was not a guarantee that the country is now free from the outbreak.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain the guidelines of MOH and prevent a second wave of Covid-19 as had occurred in some other countries.

“Make no mistake, the possibility of a new wave is real. In a community, it is not possible to test every individual, and some individuals are asymptomatic. That means there still could be carriers among us who have not been isolated,” he said. — Bernama