Rukun Negara task force proposal to be brought to Cabinet, says Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The proposal to form a task force to prepare the content and long-term programme of the Rukun Negara Education will be presented to the Cabinet for approval, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said a discussion held last Thursday agreed that the task force would be led by the National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

“The purpose is to assimilate the Rukun Negara either formally or informally, using various approaches and medium, so that the people can effectively understand and appreciate it.

“All these are aimed at renewing the commitment and enhancing the appreciation of the Rukun Negara, including an understanding towards the importance and role of the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Saifuddin said his ministry would propose a number of activities for the Rukun Negara 50th Anniversary special programme, to be held in conjunction with the year’s Merdeka month and National Day celebrations, to be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

In conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today, Saifuddin also highlighted His Majesty’s role as the Supreme Head of the Federation, a symbol of unity among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Saifuddin said the declaration of Rukun Negera by the 4th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Zainal Abidin Muazzam Shah on Aug 31, 1970, has saved the country by inculcating the spirit of unity among the people.

This was following the May 13, 1969 incident which has affected the harmony among the country’s various ethnic communities, he said. — Bernama