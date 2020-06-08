RMCO: Mosques, suraus in Sarawak allowed to hold congregational prayers beginning tomorrow

Sarawak Islamic Council president Datuk Misnu Taha said the Sarawak Islamic Council would leave it to the committee of each mosque and surau to decide on which congregation members would be allowed to perform prayers in congregation at their premises. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 8 — Beginning tomorrow, the five daily prayers can be held at mosques and suraus in the state, said Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) president Datuk Misnu Taha.

He said while Friday prayers were allowed to resume from June 12 with the number of congregation being limited to between 20 and 100 people at any one time, depending on the size of the mosque and surau.

Misnu said the decision was made in line with the implementation of the recovery control movement order (RCMO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

“Beginning June 12, Masjid Jamek (the State Mosque) is allowed to hold Friday prayers with a congregation of 100 people, while congregations for five daily prayers will be limited to 40 members,” he said when announcing the matter at the state Mufti office here today.

Misnu said the number of congregations for mosques and suraus in divisions, districts and sub-districts in the state must not exceed 50 people during Friday prayers and up to 40 people for the five daily prayers.

“Kariah mosques and suraus (those in residential areas) are allowed to hold Friday prayers and the five daily prayers with a congregation of 40 people,” he said adding that other suraus across Sarawak were allowed to hold the five daily prayers with a limited congregation of 20 people at any one time.

Misnu said the Sarawak Islamic Council would leave it to the committee of each mosque and surau to decide on which congregation members would be allowed to perform prayers in congregation at their premises.

The committee must also ensure that each member of the congregation is adhered to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines set under the RMCO, he added.

“Checks and monitoring will also be carried by the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to ensure members of the congregation comply with the SOP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Mufti Datuk Kipli Yassin said the Sarawak Islamic Council JAIS would spread the word about the guidelines and SOP that must be followed by congregation members when performing the prayers at mosques and suraus in the state.

He said Muslims in the state could also obtain information regarding the matter from the JAIS Development Mosque Institution Division here as well as JAIS branc offices statewide. — Bernama