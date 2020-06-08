Malaysian YouTube sensation Sugu Pavithra say not deserving of ‘unity ambassador’ and ‘cooking icon’ titles yet

S.Pavithra (left) and her husband, M.Sugu, who joined the YouTube community last January, felt that there were so much more for them to learn before the can really accept such recognition. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 8 — Praises have been pouring in for YouTuber couple, Sugu Pavithra, after they became Malaysian online sensation and their cooking videos gained attention, including that of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In fact, many have even started labelling them as the ambassador of unity or cooking icon.

But as much as they liked the attention and the praises, the couple felt that they did not deserve it yet.

S.Pavithra, 28, and her husband, M.Sugu, 29, who joined the YouTube community last January, felt that there were so much more for them to learn before the can really accept such recognition.

“We are just ordinary people. Becoming an icon is a big deal. Do we really deserve it? No, because one must be perfect in order to become an icon. And there is nothing perfect with us,” she told Bernama recently.

Many of ‘Sugu Pavithra’ subscribers, while leaving positive remarks on their YouTube channel, felt that they deserved to be recognised as an ambassador of unity as they had successfully gathered people from various ethnicity to watch their videos which were produced in the Malay language.

A check by Bernama found that there were also overseas followers who subscribed to the duo’s channel and shared the couple’s cooking videos with their friends.

As she happily shared the good news of having received their third paycheck from YouTube, Pavithra said her husband had resigned from his job at an estate company in Sungai Siput last week and both of them are now ready to commit to sharing more interesting recipes besides looking for alternative content for their subscribers.

“The income (from being a YouTuber) is not bad so we decided to focus on this,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sugu said he made the decision to resign as he did not want his job to be compromised by their YouTube activities.

“So now, we hope to focus on producing more fascinating videos to increase our subscribers and subsequently, our income,” he said.

On May 8, Bernama became the first media organisation to publish a news report on ‘Sugu Pavithra’ who then has 160,000 subscribers.

As at 2pm today, the couple’s YouTube channel subscribers stood at 644,000. — Bernama