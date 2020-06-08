Ismail Sabri: 396 illegal immigrants, 108 skippers detained for attempting to enter Malaysia

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — A total of 396 illegal immigrants and 108 boat skippers have been arrested under Op Benteng since May 1 to yesterday for attempting to enter the country illegally.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the authorities also succeeded in nabbing 11 suspected smugglers and seized 13 boats. “During the period, enforcement personnel also turned away 140 illegal immigrants, six boat skippers, as well as 22 boats for trying to sneak into the country at the border.

“The stern actions of the authorities have foiled attempts to cross the border illegally,” he said in the daily media conference on the Conditional movement control order (CMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri said in the effort to contain the entry of foreigners into the country, enforcement agencies would continue to tighten control at the border especially the rat tunnels.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the Malaysian and Singaporean governments are now in discussion to allow Malaysians working in Singapore to commute for work.

He said the government acknowledged that the industrial sector in Singapore has started operation and the country’s industrial sector is requesting that Malaysians are allowed to travel to work.

“The approval for its implementation is still being discussed between the Foreign Ministry secretary-general with his Singaporean counterpart,” he said. — Bernama