Friends and peers mourn sudden passing of ‘New Sarawak Tribune’ deputy executive editor

KUCHING, June 8 — The New Sarawak Tribune’s deputy executive editor Jimmy Adit passed away this evening at his home in Kampung Segenam, Serian Division, the paper’s executive editor M. Rajah has confirmed.

He said he was informed by Jimmy’s wife that the senior journalist collapsed at 8.30pm after taking a shower.

Jimmy was on leave for the Gawai Dayak celebration.

In a post on a WhatsApp media group, Rajah expressed his shock at the sudden demise of his colleague.

“My colleague Jimmy is no more. I still can’t accept or believe he’s gone. I was praying it’s not true. I am stunned; can’t accept the reality, and am still trying to understand and comprehend,” he said in his post.

Rajah described Jimmy as an awesome friend and a very dedicated colleague who was very reliable.

New Sarawak Tribune editor Aden Nagrace also expressed his shock at Jimmy’s sudden demise.

“I can’t believe that he has gone,” he said.

“His passing will be a great loss to us,” Aden said.

Jimmy had worked as a reporter for many years, among others, with the (now defunct) People’s Mirror, Borneo Sun, The Borneo Post and The Star.