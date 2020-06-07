FT ministry: RM132m Labuan coastal road project to complete next April after MCO delays

Tan Sri Annuar Musa (left) today visited the site of the Labuan coastal road project. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, June 7 — The RM132 million Labuan coastal road project is scheduled for completion in April next year, following a delay of nine per cent progress work due to the movement control order (MCO) and land acquisition issues.

The 5.1km project under 11th Malaysia Plan is set to benefit at least 35 per cent of the road users in the duty-free island such as Kg Tanjung Aru, Nagalang, Kerupang 1, 2 and 3 to enjoy smoother traffic to the town centre.

The design-and-build coastal road project commenced in December 2017 from Membedai to Tanjung Aru would improve Labuan’s connectivity and ease traffic congestion along Jalan Tun Mustapha.

This was stated in a project briefing by Public Works Department (PWD) senior engineer Sudin Hasim to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at the project site today.

The total project development progress is about 75 per cent, with the remaining 25 per cent on the construction of 1km of road to Membedai.

Earlier, Annuar visited the tuna fish-based produce project at the Fisheries Department here accompanied by his ministry secretary-general Datuk Rosida Jaafar, Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman, LC deputy chief executive officers Ibrahim Tambil and Rithuan Ismail.

This is Annuar’s maiden visit to Labuan after his appointment as Federal Territories Minister in March. — Bernama