Covid-19: Foreign Ministry to assist affected Malaysians in Africa

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — The Foreign Ministry through its missions in Africa continues to provide the best alternative for Malaysians in the continent who are affected by the border closure and temporary suspension of flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, who is also the ministry’s Covid-19 task force chairman, said among the efforts taken is to coordinate information on commercial flights to transport the affected Malaysians to a third country which has connecting flights to Kuala Lumpur.

“The ministry is also looking at other suitable flight options at reasonable cost,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the Foreign Ministry was deeply concerned about the reported issues and information on social media about Malaysians in Egypt, Sudan and Nigeria.

To date, he said, the ministry through the Malaysian High Commission in Egypt had facilitated the return of 5,291 students although the situation in that country was controlled and commercial flights still suspended following the enforcement of the movement control order by the Egyptian authorities since March.

Kamarudin said as of June 1, 6,234 Malaysians in African countries have registered with the Malaysian government.

“The Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian missions in Africa is closely monitoring the development of Covid-19 cases in the continent and will always provide adequate assistance to Malaysians affected by the measures taken by the respective governments to contain the pandemic,” he said.

He added that Malaysians overseas are advised to keep in close contact with the Malaysian missions in order find out the latest development of efforts to bring them home.

At the same time, the ministry welcomes any individuals, organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to facilitate the return of Malaysians in Africa. — Bernama