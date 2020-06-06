PM appoints Petronas CEO as new Malaysia Airlines chairman

Petronas CEO Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin speaks during an interview at their office in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on August 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today appointed Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the president and chief executive officer of state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), as chairman of Malaysia Airlines.

Wan Zulkiflee will take over as chairman of the national carrier effective on July 1, Muhyiddin said in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik Aziz, the executive vice president and group chief financial officer at Petronas, will take over as group CEO of the energy company. — Reuters