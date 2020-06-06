Malaysia gives green light for voluntary patrols during CMCO

Army and police personnel man a roadblock at a road leading to Taman Langat Utama and Taman Langat Murni in Bukit Changgang June 3, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The government has approved the guidelines for conducting patrols in green zones under the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

This will allow 1,079 SRS with 68,410 members to conduct patrols beginning June 20, said the Ministry of National Unity in a statement today.

“The ministers’ special meeting on the implementation of the movement control order held this morning approved the guidelines presented by the ministry.

“This follows the decision made by the ministers’ special meeting on May 23 to allow Rukun Tetangga to conduct small-scale SRS patrols during the CMCO by complying with the Ministry of Health’s protocols,” it said.

The ministry said its minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique is scheduled to hand over patrol equipment to representatives of the SRS on June 17.

SRS, set up under Section 16(3) of the Neighbourhood Watch Act 2012, is responsible for conducting patrols in Rukun Tetangga (KRT) areas to safeguard the safety of the community.

The KRT plays an important role in empowering local communities to ensure that the green zones remain free of Covid-19.

At present, there are 8,274 KRTs and 5,302 SRS nationwide. — Bernama