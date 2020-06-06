Covid-19: Sabah govt awaits reports, study on operation of childcare centres, says deputy CM

Sabah deputy CM Christina Liew said the state government is currently awaiting reports and a study from the Sabah State Health Department on the opening of childcare centres. —Bernama pic

TAWAU, June 6 — The state government is currently awaiting reports and a study from the Sabah State Health Department on the opening of childcare centres (nurseries), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew

“This is in relation to standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on the guidelines issued by the Federal government and in keeping with the current situation in the state, before allowing nurseries to operate in Sabah.

“We understand nurseries in the peninsula have been open since May 2 and Sarawak on June 9,” he told reporters here, today, after presenting face masks to to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), in addition to donating food packets to six mosques in Tawau.

Meanwhile, he said residents with complaints could come to the people’s service centre in Tawau parliamentary at Jalan Kubota, for any relevant information. — Bernama