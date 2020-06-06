CMCO: 84 mosques in Pahang allowed to hold subuh, Friday prayers

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, June 6 — The Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) today announced that a total of 84 mosques in the state have been allowed to hold the Friday prayers and the congregational Subuh (morning) prayers during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

Its deputy president, Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the permission took effect yesterday and on the requirement that the mosques concerned adhered to the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

In a statement issued here today, Tengku Amir said there are 13 category B district mosques in Pahang, comprising two in Kuantan, Pekan, Temerloh and Bentong and the other five in Jerantut, Bera, Raub, Lipis and Jengka.

Kuantan has the most number of “kariah” mosques (mosques that are allowed to hold Friday prayers), totalling seven, followed by six each in Rompin and Lipis, and five each in Pekan, Maran, Temerloh, Bera, Jerantut, Bentong, Raub, Muadzam Shah, Chenor and Jengka.

Apart from that, two kariah mosques in the Cameron Highlands, namely Masjid Kayangan Brinchang and Masjid Kuala Boh, are also allowed to hold the Subuh and Friday prayers. — Bernama