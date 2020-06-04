Eight men playing sepak takraw held for violating CMCO in Kedah

Army and police personnel man a roadblock at a road leading to Taman Langat Utama and Taman Langat Murni in Bukit Changgang June 3, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, June 4 — Eight men who were playing sepak takraw got off on the wrong foot when they were held by police for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at the Bandar Perdana Phase 6 playground in Sungai Petani today.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the men aged between 19 and 26 were detained by a group of cops who were conducting an Op Covid-19 patrol at 6pm today.

“All of them were playing sepak takraw and failed to provide a reasonable explanation for gathering in one area.

“They are in violation of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Area),” he said in a statement today.

Adzli said all of them were taken to the Kuala Muda police station for further action. — Bernama