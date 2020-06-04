Covid-19 lockdown: Social Welfare Dept to manage complaints, counselling for Kuala Langat residents

A health worker is seen in Pudu during the semi-enhanced movement control order (SEMCO) May 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Social and Welfare Department (JKM) has been given the task to manage complaints and counselling sessions to assist residents affected by the implementation of the Semi-enhanced movement control order (SEMCO).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said JKM would also coordinate food and daily necessity contributions from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as private companies with the Kuala Langat District and Land Office.

“However, throughout the SEMCO period, sundry stores at Taman Langat Murni and Taman Langat Utama, Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat are allowed to operate so as to allow residents to buy essential goods

“But, the residents are reminded to take care of their safety by complying to all SOP set by the Ministry of Health (MOH),” she told reporters after visiting Kuala Langat district, which was placed under SEMCO from June 2.

Rina also urged other NGOs and private companies to help provide assistance to the affected residents during the SEMCO implementation period.

Taman Langat Utama, Taman Langat Murni 1 and Taman Langat Murni 2 are placed under SEMCO for two weeks, from June 2 to 16. — Bernama