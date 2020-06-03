Covid-19: Another Thai student who returned via Malaysia tests positive

The 26-year-old male student is the latest Covid-19 patient reported in Thailand over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 3,084. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, June 3 — Another Thai student who returned from Saudi Arabia via land border with Malaysia has been found to be positive for Covid-19, according to Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The 26-year-old male student is the latest Covid-19 patient reported in Thailand over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 3,084. No additional fatalities were reported, keeping the death toll at 58.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul said the student and 38 other Thais had arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Saudi Arabia and boarded a bus to Thailand via the Padang Besar checkpoint on May 25.

“The patient, who was undergoing a 14-day quarantine in the southern province of Pattani, was tested positive Covid-19 in a second test,” she said at a Covid-19 daily briefing here today.

To date, 10 Thai students out of the 39 passengers have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the ban on all international passenger arrivals to June 30, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, the ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian, medical or relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights. — Bernama