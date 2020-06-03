109,617 SPM school-leavers get further studies offer for 2020/2021 session

Students sit for a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) home science paper at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Afzan in Kuantan October 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — A total of 109,617 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2019 school-leavers have been offered places at public universities (UA), Institute of Teacher Education (IPG), matriculation colleges (KM), polytechnics, community colleges and Public Skills Training Institutes (ILKA) to pursue further studies for the 2020/2021 academic session, the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) said.

The studies offered are at certificate/foundation/matriculation/diploma levels, apart from intake for the bachelor’s degree teacher training programme (PISMP) and architecture degree programme at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

The ministry said the official offer letters would be issued by the related Public Higher Education Institutions (IPTAs) to the successful candidates from tomorrow and candidates are required to confirm their acceptance within five days or latest by June 8.

“The acceptance confirmation letter and offer letter can be printed out through the website of the respective IPTAs,” KPT said in a statement today.

Registration of new students would commence from June 5 until January 4, 2021, depending on the respective IPTAs, it added.

According to the ministry, student recruitment is based on meritocratic principle and by this, all eligible candidates who achieve at the highest level, regardless of race, religion, state, standard of living and place of residence, are given the opportunity to study at the IPTAs.

“No quota system is used as the system has been abolished since the 2002/2003 academic intake,” it said.

The offer for places for the 2020/2021 academic session is final and request for changes will not be entertained.

Candidates who have not received any offer or who have failed in their application, may submit their appeal via UPUOnline at http://upu.moe.gov.my which would open from today until June 10, 2020 at 5pm.

The Higher Education Department student enrolment division (BKPA JPT) has opened a hotline facility which operates daily from 8.30am to 4pm beginning today until June 10, 2020 to enable applicants to check on their application status and to seek advice. — Bernama