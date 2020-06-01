Soldier killed in five-vehicle crash on Kesas Highway in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — An army personnel was killed when his motorcycle was run over in a five-vehicle accident at kilometre 44.1 Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) here, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director, Norazam Khamis said the victim was identified as Omar Abd Rahman, 39.

He said, the department received an emergency call at 7.58am before a team of six officers and personnel from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station was dispatched to the scene.

“The accident involved three lorries, a car and a motorcycle. The victim was pronounced dead at the location by medical officers.

“The victim was pinned under the lorry, and had to be extricated before being handed over to the police for further action,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Serdang district police chief, ACP Ismadi Borhan said the victim was travelling to work at the Sungai Besi army camp here when the accident occurred.

“The victim was reported to have hit the back of a lorry parked on the emergency lane.

“From the impact, he was thrown on the other lane and was hit by another vehicle,” he said in a statement, today.

Ismadi said it was estimated that the lorry had stopped in the emergency lane five minutes earlier before the accident occurred and an emergency triangle was placed by the lorry driver three metres away from the vehicle.

“The lorry had stopped in the emergency lane because of a broken long shaft... (we are) conducting further investigation,” he said. — Bernama