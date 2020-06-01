Senior minister: No compounds issued for breaking SOP during Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police had issued compounds for other offences to 365 people, arrested 43, of which 38 were remanded while five were released on police bail. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — No compound fines were issued for breaking the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, however, said police had issued compounds for other offences to 365 people, arrested 43, of which 38 were remanded while five were released on police bail.

“No compounds were issued for Aidilfitri visitations from the 365 compounds issued by the police.

“From 220 compounds, 134 of them were issued at roadblocks. The states to record the highest offenders for interstate travel are Perak (40), Selangor (29) and Penang (23),” Ismail said today during his daily Covid-19 safety briefing.

He said the police conducted 147 roadblocks and checked 147, 327 vehicles nationwide yesterday which involved 17,417 personnel separated into 3,382 groups.

He also said under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, authorities have sanitised 2,640 business premises, 4,029 government buildings, 1,581 suburbs including the low cost housing projects, 2,320 public places and 351 supermarkets.

“Besides that, 186 quarantine centres are up and running where 14,623 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine.

“Yesterday 1,085 Malaysians returned home from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Egypt, Qatar and the United Kingdom and are undergoing mandatory quarantine as well,” added Ismail.

He added that since April 27, 56,814 students who were stranded in campuses has been sent back home and arrangements are being made to send home the remainder 1,617 students.

Ismail said authorities had also conducted checks on the price of goods for 25 products.

“Personnel from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs checked prices for 25 items at 775 premises including 626 vendors, 124 wholesaler and 25 manufacturers.

“On the whole, there is still enough supply to cater to the needs of everyone.

“So do not worry if there will be enough supplies during these festive periods,” he said.