Pasar Bisik Kuala Muda ordered to shut for flouting CMCO

The Kuala Muda Whispering Market is closed due to the breach of SOP, June 1, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEPALA BATAS, June 1 — The popular Pasar Bisik Kuala Muda in Penaga, near here, has been ordered to close for seven days starting at 3pm today due to non-compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Penang Health Department’s environmental health officer Mohd Wazir Khalid said the market had failed to implement social distancing, temperature readings, did not provide hand sanitisers as well as failure to control the entry and exit points.

“The department has been monitoring and inspecting the market before, but unfortunately, there was no SOP-compliance being practiced here,” he told reporters during a spot check at the market today.

He said the whole market was required to undergo cleaning and sanitation operations during the closure to ensure there was no spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Earlier, the situation was a bit tense when fishermen were protesting against the closure and said the move had affected their livelihood.

Pasar Bisik Kuala Muda Penaga fishermen unit chairman, Ariffin Mat, 54, said he did not expect the authorities to close the market as he often reminded fishermen to comply with the SOP, but they faced difficulties to practice it due to the market’s limited space. — Bernama