MMEA: Nine divers detained for violating CMCO in Miri

MIRI, June 1 — Nine divers were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Miri waters after being suspected of engaging in unauthorised diving activities during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Miri Maritime Zone director Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the group was spotted about 12.7 nautical miles off the coast of Miri by the agency’s patrol boat at about 2.15 pm yesterday.

“They failed to submit a permit to carry out the recreational diving activity upon inspection, and all nine individuals were taken to the police station to be issued with compounds under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said in a statement today.

He reminded the public, especially recreational boat operators, to adhere to the directives under the CMCO and obtain written permission from the relevant departments before carrying out any recreational activities at sea. — Bernama