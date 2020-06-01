Health D-G calls on embassies, employers, NGOs to work together to improve housing for foreign workers amid Covid-19 fight

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya June 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today laid out several steps to address and contain the Covid-19 outbreak among foreign workers in Malaysia.

Calling for collaboration involving employers, NGOs as well as foreign embassies, the health director-general said the housing issues for migrant workers must be addressed promptly to prevent the spread of Covid-19, along with other diseases.

“In accordance with the Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446), the problem of housing involving foreign workers, that are narrow and crowded, must be addressed soon, to prevent that from becoming a cause of the Covid-19 infection spread, along with other diseases.

“The embassies for foreign workers and other NGOs, are called on to also work together, to ensure that the best and effective communication methods can be used to communicate with the foreigners. This is to inform them of the situation and current happenings on Covid-19, as well as the guidelines which must be directly adhered to for foreigners,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

