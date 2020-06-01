Five nabbed for drug offences in Kemaman

Police raided three homestays believed to have been used to carry out drug trafficking activities in Kemaman on Saturday and early this morning. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

CHUKAI, June 1 — Police raided three homestays believed to have been used to carry out drug trafficking activities in Kemaman on Saturday and early this morning.

Kemaman district police chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan said the police detained five men, aged between 20 and 39, during the raids carried out at three homestays, namely, in Kampung Baru Felda Neram, Kampung Binjai and Kampung Kijal.

“During the first raid on Saturday in Kampung Baru Felda Neram, the police arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man and seized three bottles of powder, believed to be heroin, weighing 17 grammes and a packet of heroin weighing 12 grammes, valued at RM4,500.

“Hours later, police raided a homestay in Kampung Binjai and arrested two unemployed men, aged 29 and 30, and seized 1,200 methamphetamine pills weighing 115 grammes and three packets of syabu weighing 1.96 grammes, all worth RM25,000,” he said in a press conference at the Kemaman district police headquarters, here today.

He said during the third raid carried out early this morning in Kampung Kijal, police nabbed two fishmongers, aged 39 and 20, and seized a packet of syabu weighing of 31.48 grammes worth RM 6,248.

All suspects had a history of drug-related crimes and tested positive for methamphetamine and they were detained under Sections 39 B and 39 A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama