CMCO: RMAF celebrates 62nd anniversary the new normal way, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 21, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 1 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today celebrated its 62nd anniversary in the new normal way via social media platform, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was due to the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“There were no more parades or large gatherings, just a small-scale celebration (not in terms of gathering) but using the electronic media.

“Earlier I was told that RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Ackbal Samad had conveyed his special message on the air force’s anniversary via online,” he said at the daily press conference of the CMCO today.

As such, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said RMAF personnel had to comply with the new normal when it came to celebrating the air force’s anniversary.

Ismail Sabri said that RMAF had become a well-respected air force in the region.

“With this year’s theme of ‘Berupaya Bersiaga, Kedaulatan Terjaga’, it will surely boost the morale of RMAF personnel to continue to ensure that they are always prepared and the country’s sovereignty is maintained.

“I hope RMAF personnel will continue to be committed, prepared and excel in carrying out the duties entrusted to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, referring to whether or not roadblocks would continue to be set up once the CMCO was lifted, Ismail Sabri said the government had yet to decide on the matter as it was still being discussed.

“So, we will see if the interstate travel ban will be continued or not, depending on the decision to extend the CMCO or not after June 9,” he said.

He also said that the Gerak Malaysia app was no longer in use during their CMCO period and that the public would have to obtain police permission for interstate travels.

“Previously we used the app because at that time it involved massive simultaneous movement, with 1 million applications. But now (during the CMCO period), interstate travel is still not allowed except for the four reasons stated earlier (emergency, attending to death in the family, for work and also couples living apart).

“So the public must seek permission from the nearest police station if they want to make interstate travel,” he said. — Bernama