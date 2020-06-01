CMCO: Only work pass, employer’s letter needed for Penang-Kedah commute, say cops

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KEPALA BATAS, June 1 — Police have denied a viral posting on social media that people commuting between Penang and Kedah for work must obtain an interstate travel permit from the police.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said workers travelling between the two states would only need to show their work pass and letter from their employer if they are stopped at roadblocks located at the states’ borders.

“Please take note that there is no need (for workers) to obtain such permission from the police to cross the state borders, as long as they show their work pass and letter from their employer,” he said here today.

He was clarifying a viral message claiming workers must still obtain a police permit to cross the states’ borders while some netizens also claimed that they were told to turn back at roadblocks for not having an inter-state travel permit.

“In the message, the writer claimed that they were asked to turn back at a roadblock mounted at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza (southbound), however, there was no such roadblock at the location,” he explained.

He added that the police have currently mounted three roadblocks along the Penang-Kedah border, located at Kampung Jambatan Merdeka, Pinang Tunggal and Permatang Bendahari. — Bernama