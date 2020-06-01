CMCO: MMEA foils attempt to smuggle out drugs worth RM2.67m

MMEA has foiled an attempt to smuggle out syabu and ecstasy worth RM2.67 million to a neighbouring country in the waters off Parit Samsu early today. — Picture by Dawn Chin

JOHOR BARU, June 1 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here has foiled an attempt to smuggle out syabu and ecstasy worth RM2.67 million to a neighbouring country in the waters off Parit Samsu, near Muar, early today.

Johor MMEA deputy director (Operations) Maritime Capt. Sanifah Yusof said the seizure at 2.10am was the agency’s biggest drug bust so far this year.

“We believe that it was the same drug smuggling syndicate in the case which we found a number of drugs in Parit Jawa on May 20,” he told reporters here.

He said the MMEA officers who were on a patrol under Ops Benteng Laut noticed a suspicious boat manned by two men who hurled two sacks into the mangrove area when they saw the officers approaching before they sped away.

Sanifah said 24 black packages containing a white powder believed to be syabu weighing about 24kg were found in the first sack while another eight black packages containing pills believed to be ecstasy, weighing about 14.7kg were found in the second sack.

The seized drugs were then brought to Batu Pahat Maritime Zone office and the case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.

Sanifah said the MMEA with help from the marine police and Royal Malaysian Navy would be enhancing patrols in west coast of Johor, covering 231km from Sungai Kesang, Muar to Johor Causeway. — Bernama