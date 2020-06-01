12 individuals fined RM1,000 each for gathering at a pub in Ipoh during CMCO

The 12 individuals arrested for gathering at a pub during the CMCO period are seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh June 1, 2020 — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 1 — Twelve individuals were fined RM1,000 each, in default of three months jail, by the Magistrate Court here for defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by gathering at a pub on Saturday.

All the accused, aged between 27 and 52, pleaded guilty when the charge was jointly read before magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab.

The 12 committed the offence at the Porch Chill Gastro Lounge, No 12 and 14, Jalan Veerasamy here at around 1.30am.

They were charged under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and punishable under Regulation 15(1) of the same Regulations, which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

All the accused were represented by lawyer B. Ayleswary while Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Asmaniza Muhammad prosecuted.

Separately, 18 other individuals, including four girls, were also charged in the same court for defying the CMCO by gathering at a house for a party on Saturday.

The 18 people were accused of committing the offence at Blok A-3-8 Casa Kayangan Meru Apartment in Jalan Meru Impian here at around 2am.

They were charged under the same Regulation mentioned above.

All the accused aged between 17 and 26 pleaded guilty when the charge was jointly read before Nur Melati.

Nur Melati sentenced 16 of the accused RM1,000 fine each in default of two month jail while two individuals aged 17 are yet to be sentenced pending morality reports from the Social Welfare Department.

For the two teenagers the case has been deferred to July 2.

All 18 accused were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Awatif Ahmad Bashir while Nur Asmaniza prosecuted.