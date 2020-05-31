Stats Department: Bulk of Malaysian workforce are locals aged between 30 and 39

The majority of the Malaysian workforce comprised citizens aged between 30 and 39 across all ethnic groups. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The majority of the Malaysian workforce comprised citizens aged between 30 and 39 across all ethnic groups, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in an informal survey.

In a newsletter, the DOSM said the ratio of employment to the population also showed that the majority of men from the Bumiputra (97 per cent), Chinese (96.5 per cent) and Indian (95.8 per cent) having a high employment ratio between 35 and 39 years old.

For males from the “Others”, they have a high employment ratio between 30 and 34 years old.

“Others” is a catchall category for ethnicities aside from the three that were distinctly listed.

As for the females, the majority of them from the Bumiputra (69.9 per cent), Chinese (81.8 per cent), Indian (78.3 per cent) and Others (69.5 per cent) have a high employment ratio between 30 and 34 years old.

The newsletter also disclosed the top three industries each ethnic group participated in as of 2018.

For the Bumiputra, the top three industries were manufacturing (14.5 per cent), wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicles and motorcycles repairs (14.2 per cent) and agriculture; forestry and fishery (10.7 per cent).

As for the Chinese, the top three industries were wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicles and motorcycles repairs (29 per cent), manufacturing (16.4 per cent) and construction (10.2 per cent).

For the Indians, the top three industries were manufacturing (22.5 per cent), wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicles and motorcycles repairs (15.5 per cent) and transportation; storage (12.6 per cent).

Lastly for Others, the top three were wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicles and motorcycles repairs (23.3 per cent), agriculture; forestry and fishery (14.5 per cent) and manufacturing (11.9 per cent).

It added that the highest obtained certificate to be of the Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) or equivalent for working citizens according to ethnic groups in Malaysia.

In a disclaimer, DOSM stated that the data gathered in the newsletter were based on observations and simple data gathering undertaken by DOSM officers during the movement control order (MCO).

Since it was done on an ad-hoc basis, DOSM therefore said the data did not fully meet the country’s official statistics release standards and cannot be interpreted as official statistics released by the DOSM.