Saravanan says govt to subsidise Covid-19 screening of workers; foreigners in construction and security sector given priority

A foreign construction worker is screened for Covid-19 at a clinic in Pudu, May 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Employers may now claim a subsidy of RM150 per Covid-19 screening undertaken by their workers under the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Program Saringan Prihatin (PSP) beginning June 1, the Human Resources Ministry said today.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan also said the ministry has agreed to increase the number of Covid-19 screening service providers following a discussion with the Health Ministry and Works Ministry.

“In accordance with the government’s objective to ensure a safe and healthy workplace, the Human Resources ministry through Sosco will provide a subsidy to employers for the Covid-19 test conducted under PSP Perkeso.

“Under this subsidy programme, foreign workers in the construction and security services sectors in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will be prioritised for the Covid-19 screening.

“This is in line with the government's recommendation to undertake targeted screening at high-risk workers to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission,” he said in a statement here.

The subsidy programme, he said, will utilise the previously approved RM200 million allocation from the federal government with workers who contribute to Sosco eligible for the subsidy.

Following the announcement, Saravanan also said employers are now able to send their workers to undergo screening at any clinic or hospital approved by the Health Ministry.

However, for workers outside of the target group under the subsidy programme, Saravanan said the cost of Covid-19 screening must be borne by the employer.

The latest information on the PSP Perkeso operations will be made available at the Prihatin portal provided by Sosco and will be updated from time to time.