CMCO: Butterworth restaurant ordered to close for not complying with SOPs, say police

BUTTERWORTH, May 31 — A restaurant in Jalan Kampung Paya, Raja Uda here has been ordered to close today after failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noozainy Mohd Noor said an operation dubbed Ops Covid-19 at 6pm also found that the restaurant, which also selling alcoholic beverages, did not comply with the social distancing rules.

“During inspection, there were over 150 customers in the restaurant when there should be not more than 100 customers. There were even four people per table.

“Apart from that, the restaurant also has tables and chairs outside the premises which is against the SOP,” he told reporters here.

The operation was conducted by police jointly with the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

Noorzainy said the MOH issued a seven-day closure notice to ensure that the owner complied with the SOP before reopening the premises.

The restaurant was also fined RM1,000 for violating the CMCO, he added.

“Three Myanmar nationals who work at the restaurant were detained for not having valid travel documents. The owner, a 42-year-old man, was also arrested for employing illegal immigrants,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBSP assistant environmental health officer Suliyana Abu Hassan said the restaurant was also issued compound fines including for conducting business without a licence, which expired last December. — Bernama