Asset declaration is mandatory under the law, Johor Pakatan chief reminds state assemblymen

Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Aminolhuda Hassan (right) handing over the coalition’s assemblymen asset declaration to state legislative speaker Suhaizan Kayat in Iskandar Puteri May 31, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 31 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Aminolhuda Hassan today said that state assemblymen’s asset declaration requirement is mandatory as it is enshrined in state law as long as there is no new motion to repeal it.

He said the process of declaring state lawmaker’s assets is to show integrity and transparency and it will be submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for their record and reference.

“All assemblymen have to abide to the motion, and if anyone wants to repeal it, they need to bring a new motion at the next state assembly session,” said Aminolhuda.

The Parit Yaani assemblyman and state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief said this after he led several PH state lawmakers in presenting their asset declaration forms to Johor Speaker Suhaizan Kayat at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

Aminolhuda said he was unsure if the asset declaration forms by Perikatan Nasional lawmakers have been submitted.

He said if the requirement to submit the forms is not done, it is considered a violation of the official decision of the state assembly and can be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee.

“All information regarding the forms is kept confidential and will be submitted to the MACC.

“If the MACC wants to announce it is up to them,” said Aminolhuda.

In December last year, the Johor state assembly passed a motion requiring all assemblymen to declare their assets and property.

The motion was proposed by then Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and debated by four assemblymen Khairuddin A Rahim (Senggarang); Dr Chong Fat Full (Pemanis); Datuk Hasni Mohammad (Benut) and R. Vidyananthan (Kahang).

The motion was later approved by 39 representatives from PH, Barisan Nasional (16), PAS (1).

Dr Sahruddin had said that the declaration had to be made because at that time there was no law that required the state assembly to declare their assets.

Previously, the declaration of assets had already been mandatory from all state executive council members in accordance with similar requirement taken by the federal government for ministers.