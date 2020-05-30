Pesta Kaamatan in Sabah a low-key affair this year due to Covid-19

PENAMPANG, May 30 — Sumandak Sabah, a song made popular by reality TV show Akademi Fantasia stars Marsha Londoh and Velvet Aduk, used to the fill Hongkod Koisaan Kadazandusun Cultural Association Sabah (KDCA) hall every year during the Pesta Kaamatan celebration.

A survey by Bernama, however, found that there was only silence and emptiness in the hall this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In obeying the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the main hall was also closed, leaving the place quiet and deserted unlike previous years when it used to be packed to the brim with visitors and cars filling up the parking lot despite the RM10 parking charges.

KDCA Youth Council chairman Steve Johnny Mositon said the KDCA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Motac), had instead organised an online singing competition in Kadazandusun.

Divided into two categories — children and adult — the winners would be judged based on presentation, costume and ‘mood’ of their songs, he said.

“The winner will be announced tomorrow (May 31) on the KDCA Youth Council’s Facebook page,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, 2019 Unduk Ngadau (beauty queen) winner Francisca Ester Nain, 26, recalled that last year’s Pesta Kaamatan participants were all taken to visit the traditional home at the KDCA on the eve of the final.

The beauty from Kota Belud, the sixth of eight siblings, also said she was committed to continuing her role as the winner responsibly.

“The decision not to organise the event this year is in the best interest of everyone, but I will play my role as best as I can,” said Francisca, who also took part in the contest in 2017.

KDCA employee Jackson James, 37, said the subdued atmosphere this year was quite strange for him as around this time in previous years they would have their hands full putting the Unduk Ngadau event together and there would be various food stalls set up outside the premises to attract both local and overseas visitors.

“Usually, the KDCA stalls will be open from mid-May until May 31, which is the culmination of the Pesta Kaamatan celebration,” said James, who has been with KDCA since 2010. — Bernama