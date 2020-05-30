Labuan cops warn those undergoing Covid-19 quarantine at hotels not to break rules

Police have found a number of people who are undergoing the 14-day quarantine at gazetted hotels here are violating regulations by going out of their quarantine rooms. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, May 30 — Police have found a number of people who are undergoing the 14-day quarantine at gazetted hotels here are violating regulations by going out of their quarantine rooms.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhammad Farid Ahmad said these individuals are technical and operation staff in the oil and gas sectors who have been signed off from their respective duties, but they are required to undergo quarantine in the gazetted hotels before they are allowed to return to their hometowns in Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Some were found to have violated the quarantine rulings by going out from their rooms to smoke, buy cigarettes and meeting non-quarantine friends at the hotel lobby.

“(After checking the hotels) we have recorded their particulars and should they repeat the offence, we will hand over them to the Health Department to be slapped with compounds,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Labuan Health Department has issued at least seven compounds to the patients under its supervision and observation for violating quarantine rulings today.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said at least 15 quarantine-gazetted hotels were checked last night (Friday night) in downtown, and 41 occupants undergoing quarantine were found violating the rulings.

“These patients who are undergoing quarantine in gazetted hotels were not in their rooms upon inspection by our teams at around 8 to 10pm as they had gone out of their rooms without permission and pose health risk to others,” he said to reporters today.

He said the remaining 34 of the 41 violators were given a final warning with their particulars recorded.

The violation was under Section 22 (b) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342] for contravention of Annex 14 (Order For Supervision And Observation notice) as issued to them.

In the conditional movement control order (CMCO) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Compliance Operation last night, Dr Ismuni said seven food premises were issued with warning for violating the social distancing guideline. — Bernama