Hishammuddin confirms Wisma Putra staff Covid-19 positive

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein confirmed that a Wisma Putra staff tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — A Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) staff has been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive yesterday, Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said.

Hishammuddin in a statement today said, this is the first case and it was detected during a health screening conducted by the Health Ministry (MOH) at Wisma Putra.

“Prior to the screening, the individual did not show any symptoms of fever, cold, cough or sore throat and the patient has been placed at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Hishammuddin said Wisma Putra had identified a number of staff from various divisions in the ministry including the minister’s office, who had been in close contact with the individual.

All the close contacts had been ordered to undergo Covid-19 screening by the MOH today.

“In addition, they will have to undergo the mandatory home quarantine for 14 days, starting today,” he said

Hishammuddin said following the detection of this first case, MOH in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia will take immediate steps to carry out disinfection works around the Wisma Putra premises.

The ministry will follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) for prevention and control of Covid-19 as set by the MOH, he added.

“Wisma Putra will continue to ensure that social distancing is observed and good personal hygiene is maintained at all times,” he said.

Hishammuddin also reminded all staff and visitors at the ministry, to strictly adhere to MOH guidelines in taking preventive measures by wearing a face mask, washing hands with soap and water or sanitisers, maintaining social distance and constantly taking body temperature reading. — Bernama